Armed robbery of K.C.'s Game room on Twin City Highway

PORT ARTHUR - At approximately 12:16a.m Sunday morning, Officers from Port Arthur Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at 3433 Twin City highway.

A man had walked out to his vehicle from K.C.'s Game room when he was approached by 3 male subjects. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

The suspects threatened the victim and robbed him of his personal property. Officers quickly arrived to the scene and were able to apprehend a male juvenile suspect with evidence on his person.

The other two suspects are currently at large. There were no injuries during the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.

