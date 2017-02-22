Armed man robs women at gunpoint in Beaumont's west end

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are searching for an armed suspect in a the west end of Beaumont near Walden Road and Major Drive.

Two women were robbed at gunpoint at a small apartment complex in the 8100 block of Willow Bend Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia Forester and her granddaughter, Danielle Bullock, 30, were in front of Forrester's residence waiting for a man who was supposed to be selling a car to Bullock according to Forrester.

While waiting out front the women saw the suspect come from behind the building saying that he was there to show the car Forrester said.

They followed the suspect, who Bullock had been talking to on Facebook about buying a car, around back and then he pulled a gun on them and demanded money she said.

Both women briefly struggled with the suspect who took Bullock's wallet and fled into a nearby drainage canal according to Forrester.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

(© 2017 KBMT)