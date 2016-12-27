Ark. minimum wage increases to $8.50 on Sunday

CREDIT: KTHV

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- The new year means a pay bump for minimum wage employees across the state. In Arkansas, the minimum wage is set to increase on Sunday.

It's a more hefty increase than it was last year. That's good news for workers, but it means business owners have to figure out how to pay it.

Come January, minimum wage employees will get a $1 an hour pay raise.

"It began raising by 50 cents each January 1,” said Arkansas Department of Labor’s public relation officer, Rosalyn Miller. “This will be the final increment on January 1, 2017. It will be $8.50."

Rosalyn Miller is the public relations officer for the Arkansas Department of Labor. Her department oversees thousands of workers and employers statewide.

"That means anyone with four or more employees will need to pay employees $8.50."

State Economic Forecaster Dr. Michael Pakko claimed the minimum wage hike does create an inefficiency in the economy.

"If you're basically transferring $1 to a minimum wage employee, that dollar is coming from somewhere else and it's going to be coming from a variety of different sources. It could be lower wages for other workers, it could be higher prices for consumers, lower profits for the business owners and shareholders, but the point is the money doesn't grow on trees," suggested Pakko.

This year's hike takes the state's minimum wage from $6.25 in 2014 to $8.50.

"That's a good increase. I might add that it's also higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25."

Miller said this makes Arkansas more appealing to workers.

"A great living here at home and not have to travel to seek a higher wage."

Unfortunately this doesn't apply to everyone, as the increase does not impact servers who make tips. They will still make $2.63 an hour.