Ark. bill would allow individuals to carry a handgun without license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – State senator Trent Garner has introduced a bill that could potentially allow Arkansans to possess and carry a handgun without a license.

The Republican from El Dorado filed Senate Bill 444 Monday afternoon. The bill currently exists as a shell, meaning that its exact provisions have yet to be determined. The sole line in the bill reads:

The purpose of this act concerns the carrying and possession of a handgun without a license.

The bill now will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it will presumably begin to take shape.

This legislative session has seen other controversial proposed gun bills.

House Bill 1249, which Garner also sponsors, would allow the possession of a concealed handgun on Arkansas’ public college and university campuses. The current version of HB 1249 would permit faculty, students, and guests to carry a handgun if they are over 25, have a concealed weapons permit, and have completed an additional 16 hours of active shooter training.

The National Rifle Association has announced its support for HB 1249, but on the condition that the active shooter provision is removed.

On Monday, HB 1249 was re-referred back to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

