Argument over woman leads to shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN - Two men shot at each other Thursday after getting into an argument at a Killeen gas station.

Sgt. Edgar Maceo said the men pulled into the Sun Mart at 1515 N. 38th St., around 12:30 p.m. One was driving a black Dodge Avenger. The other man was in a Ford Taurus, according to Sgt. Maceo.

Sgt. Maceo said witnesses reported the two men were arguing over a woman then one of them started shooting at the other. The second man then returned fire.

According to Sgt. Maceo, both men drove away southbound on North 38th St.

No one was injured. Sgt. Maceo said nothing in the area was hit by a bullet and police did not find any shell casings.

