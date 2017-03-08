911 currently unable to receive calls from AT&T customers

Multiple law enforcement offices are reporting that 911 is currently unable to receive calls from AT&T cell phone users in Central Texas.
Austin and Travis County AT&T customers should call 311 in case of an emergency until further notice, the Austin Police Department and Travis County Sheriff's Office said.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office said that if 311 does not work, call their alternate number at 512-482-5860.
The Cedar Park Police Department said AT&T customers should call 260-4600 extension 0 to report an emergency in Cedar Park.
AT&T customers in Round Rock should call 512-218-5500 to report an emergency, the Round Rock Police Department said.
AT&T customers in Bastrop County should call 512-549-5100 extension 0 to report an emergency, call police, the fire department or emergency medical services.
Customers in rural Caldwell County should contact the sheriff's office for an emergency at 512-398-6747. Customers in the city of Luling should call 830-875-2411 and customers in Lockhart should call 512-398-4401.
Hays County AT&T customers should dial 512-393-7896 to reach the Hays County Dispatch for an emergency.
Customers in San Marcos are asked to dial 512-753-2108 for an emergency.
Leander customers are advised to report an emergency to 512-528-2800.
The city of Hutto did not provide an exact number for AT&T customers on their Facebook page but added that they would update the public when the problem is resolved.
Williamson County residents can call 512-943-1399 for emergency services - even if you're within city limits.
AT&T customers in the city of Kyle should dial 512-268-3232 for emergencies.
City of Manor residents is asked to call 512-974-0845 for fire, EMS, and police emergencies.
City of Georgetown customers is asked to contact 512-930-3510 for emergency calls.
Pflugerville residents are asked to dial 512-251-4004 extension 0 for emergencies.
Faculty and staff at Texas State University should dial 512-2805 for an emergency if needed. That includes police, fire, and emergency medical services.
A similar problem has been reported in different parts of Texas and across the country. AT&T has not said what the issue is or which areas are affected.
AT&T released the following statement:
"We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience."
This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information is released.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs