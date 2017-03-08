911 currently unable to receive calls from AT&T customers

Multiple law enforcement offices are reporting that 911 is currently unable to receive calls from AT&T cell phone users in Central Texas.

Austin and Travis County AT&T customers should call 311 in case of an emergency until further notice, the Austin Police Department and Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

9-1-1 ALERT: 9-1-1 is unable to receive calls from AT&T cell phone users; customers must call 3-1-1 for emergencies until further notice. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 9, 2017

9-1-1 is unable to receive calls from some AT&T cell phone users; customers call 3-1-1 for emergencies until further notice. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) March 9, 2017

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said that if 311 does not work, call their alternate number at 512-482-5860.

Some 9-1-1 calls from AT&T customers are not getting through. Alternate number: 512-482-5860 — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) March 9, 2017

The Cedar Park Police Department said AT&T customers should call 260-4600 extension 0 to report an emergency in Cedar Park.

URGENT: AT&T customers cannot currently connect with 911. Until the issue is fixed, call 260-4600 ex 0 to report an emergency in Cedar Park. — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) March 9, 2017

AT&T customers in Round Rock should call 512-218-5500 to report an emergency, the Round Rock Police Department said.

Have @ATT service? There's a statewide outage. Customers are unable to call 911. If you need Police/Fire/EMS in @roundrock call 512-218-5500 — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) March 9, 2017

AT&T customers in Bastrop County should call 512-549-5100 extension 0 to report an emergency, call police, the fire department or emergency medical services.

URGENT: AT&T is reporting callers unable to reach 9-1-1 from cell phones. If AT&T users need Police, Fire or EMS dial 512-549-5100 option 0. — BastropCntyTexas OEM (@BastropCntyOEM) March 9, 2017

Customers in rural Caldwell County should contact the sheriff's office for an emergency at 512-398-6747. Customers in the city of Luling should call 830-875-2411 and customers in Lockhart should call 512-398-4401.

***911 SYSTEM ALERT***



ATT MOBILITY IS HAVING A NATION WIDE OUTAGE ACCESSING 911.



IF YOU NEED EMERGENCY... https://t.co/M5DTeOI0gv — Emergency Management (@CCTXOEM) March 9, 2017

Hays County AT&T customers should dial 512-393-7896 to reach the Hays County Dispatch for an emergency.

AT&T Mobile Users should call 512-393-7896 to reach HaysCo Dispatch for emergency assistance. AT&T mobile 9-1-1 calls are not connecting. — Hays County Texas (@hayscountygov) March 9, 2017

Customers in San Marcos are asked to dial 512-753-2108 for an emergency.

URGENT - @ATT mobility is experiencing nationwide outage for 9-1-1 calls. If you have an emergency in San Marcos call 512-753-2108. pic.twitter.com/0YKOAWd7fl — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) March 9, 2017

Leander customers are advised to report an emergency to 512-528-2800.

Have @ATT Service? There's a nationwide outage. Customers are unable to call 911. If u need PD/FD/EMS in @Leander_Police call 512-528-2800 — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) March 9, 2017

The city of Hutto did not provide an exact number for AT&T customers on their Facebook page but added that they would update the public when the problem is resolved.

Attention AT&T mobile phone users: the 911 function does not currently work at this time. They are currently working to... Posted by City of Hutto, TX – Municipal Government on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Williamson County residents can call 512-943-1399 for emergency services - even if you're within city limits.

AT&T wireless customers have reported issues calling 9-1-1. Williamson County residents can call 512-943-1399 for police, fire and EMS. — Williamson County (@wilcogov) March 9, 2017

AT&T customers in the city of Kyle should dial 512-268-3232 for emergencies.

If you live in the City of Kyle and need police, call KPD 512-268-3232 https://t.co/PIompehLu3 — Kyle Fire Department (@KyleFD) March 9, 2017

City of Manor residents is asked to call 512-974-0845 for fire, EMS, and police emergencies.

The 911 system in the Austin area is unable to receive calls from AT&T cell phone users. The outage may be affecting AT&... Posted by City of Manor, Texas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

City of Georgetown customers is asked to contact 512-930-3510 for emergency calls.

National 911 outage for AT&T. In Georgetown, AT&T users call 311 or 512-930-3510 for emergency calls. Others not affected, use 911. — City of Georgetown (@georgetowntx) March 9, 2017

Pflugerville residents are asked to dial 512-251-4004 extension 0 for emergencies.

PFPD ALERT: AT&T Wireless customers please be advised of a nationwide issue with 911. Pflugerville citizens, please dial 512-251-4004 ext 0 — Pflugerville, TX (@PflugervilleTX) March 9, 2017

Faculty and staff at Texas State University should dial 512-2805 for an emergency if needed. That includes police, fire, and emergency medical services.

ATT mobile customers throughout the state cannot currently dial 911. Until the problem is resolved, Texas State... Posted by Texas State University Police on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

A similar problem has been reported in different parts of Texas and across the country. AT&T has not said what the issue is or which areas are affected.

AT&T released the following statement:

"We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience."

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information is released.

