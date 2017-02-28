Apartment fire leaves Beaumont woman homeless

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont woman is homeless after a fire destroyed her apartment Tuesday morning.

Danielle Pitre has lived inside her apartment for four months and was making breakfast when she started smelling smoke.

"I was like what’s that smell, the smoke was coming and I was like dang is that the stove or something and when I looked again I’m like dang the smell," said Pitre.

Beaumont Firefighters were called to the apartment fire in the 600 block of Adams Street at 7:30 a.m. The apartment is located near Lamar University.

Jimmy Blanchard with the Beaumont Fire Department said the fire was caused by an electrical short and started in Pitre's bedroom.





"I came right here and saw smoke right here and I ran out of the house scared,” said Pitre.

Pitre ran out of her home and asked her neighbor to help her put out the flames. Her neighbor tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but it was too late.

"The fire extinguisher didn’t work and the neighbors grabbed their extinguisher and their extinguisher didn’t work either," said Pitre.





Blanchard said no injuries were reported and several residents were rescued from a second floor balcony. .

“I’m glad I have my life because I have sisters and brothers that love me," said Pitre.

Firefighters said the Red Cross was notified and is helping Pitre.

If you would like to help Pitre with donations you can send donations to 2825 St James Blvd.

(© 2017 KBMT)