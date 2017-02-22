Apartment fire at Cardinal Oaks Apartment Complex in Beaumont was arson

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Fire Department is working an apartment fire at the Cardinal Oaks Apartment Complex at the 1200 block of Saxe Street in Beaumont.

Four apartments were damaged by the fire. Entergy cut the power to the building.

A Beaumont fire fighter fell through a second story balcony but did not suffer any injuries. No one suffered any injuries in the fire.

Red Cross is on scene to assist the people who were affected by the fire.

According to the Beaumont Fire Department, the fire was deliberate. One suspect is in custody at this time.

