Anti-Trump protesters cause road closures in D.C.

Anti-Trump protest at Trump Hotel (Photo: John Henry)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Anti-Trump protesters are in downtown D.C. causing road closures, three days before Inauguration Day.

On Tuesday evening, anti-Trump protesters kicked a march to the Trump Hotel.

The protest caused road closures on K Street and Vermont Avenue near 14th Street.

Protesters stopped in Chinatown for a while before heading to the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest, D.C.

During the march, protesters were using the letter "i" as a symbol for what they call Trump's illegitimacy as president.

Two hours after stepping off from McPherson Square, the anti-Trump protest made it to the Trump Hotel.

The protest started to die down around 6:50 p.m. The group has another big protest planned for Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Trump protesters and supporters now arguing in front of his DC hotel. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/jh6HTEXc4c — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 17, 2017

MORE STORIES:

200K expected for Women's March on Washington

Protests during Inauguration Week

Protest, rally planners prep for Inauguration Day

(© 2017 WUSA)