Anonymous good Samaritan saves Orange County fire department's flags

ORANGE COUNTY - After seeing the flag pole on the ground, this anonymous Good Samaritan picked up the flags and left them properly folded on the steps of the Orange County ESD #1 Fire Department.

“Whoever it was not only showed pride in their community but in their state and in their country,” said Fire Chief Bryant Champagne.

It was a priceless act heard all across southeast Texas after a gust of wind brings a flagpole to the ground.

“Both the flags, the American and the Texas flag were both folded properly and placed on our doorstep, the flag pole was pushed to the side,” Chief Champagne said.



A procedure that has many from the veterans of foreign wars in "awe."

“It makes me feel like humanity is out there watching out for the veterans,” says Veteran Jim Seals.

These simple folds and creases serving as a symbol of honor and tradition.

Although the flag pole still needs repairs, the spirit of the anonymous individual is what truly matters to those at the fire department.

“Thank you, I appreciate it. I don't think we'll ever find out who it was,” said Chief Champagne.

“They didn't do it for recognition, they did it for their personal beliefs, that's what makes it so great,” he explained.

The fire department says it will fix the flag pole so the flag can be raised again.



Here's how you properly fold the American flag.



(© 2017 KBMT)