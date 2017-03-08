Amelia Elementary School PTA raises 65,000 dollars for new playground equipment

BEAUMONT - Amelia Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony during recess Wednesday afternoon for the new playground.

"This playground is a gift for generations to come and I am excited and honored to have had the opportunity to work with our parents, staff and students to make this dream a reality," said Amelia PTA President Elsa Holton. "I envision an Amelia that gets better every year and this is just a start."

In July of last year, Amelia Principal Audrey Collins and Holton met with a representative of Game Time, a regional playground manufacturer. During the meeting, the PTA and campus administration picked a unit that would meet the needs of children, as well as the special needs population of Amelia.

In August of last year, Amelia PTA shared their goal with staff, parents and students. Everyone was eager to support and assist in meeting the goal of raising funds to purchase the equipment.

Along with Amelia families, South Hampton Refining, Hartfield's, Cardinal Training Group and North Point Community Church, contributions were collected for the playground.

Amelia received a grant from the Texas Recreation and Park Society as well. "Without the very generous donation of retired BISD teacher Bickie Coffey, we would not have met our goal," said Holton. In December of last year, the campus raised enough money to purchase the playground unit.

"I am very excited to be a part of this new addition for Amelia students. This playground is the outcome of a lot of hard work on behalf of our staff, parents, students and PTA," said Amelia Principal Audrey Collins. "This playground will allow our kids to simply be kids! As principal and an Amelia parent, I am very excited for our students and our community."

According to the PTA, they raised a total of sixty five thousand dollars for the new playground equipment.





