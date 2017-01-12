The children are Jason Frausto, 2, Aaliyah Frausto, 3, and Isac Frausto, 5.

HOUSTON -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening for three children out of Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The children are Jason Frausto, 2, Aaliyah Frausto, 3, and Isac Frausto, 5.

All of the children are described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say their mother, Doris Camarena, who does not have custody, took the children as she was visiting them at their grandmother's home on Roxella Street.

Camarena is described as a 24-year-old Hispanic female.

Law enforcement said they believe the children are in grave immediate danger. They said Camarena could be headed to Mexico where she has family.

Freddy Camarena , the children's uncle, explained to KHOU 11 he and the children's grandmother tried to get the children back inside the home before their mother took them.

The family shared home video of the children playing just before the holidays. Their grandmother takes care of them and is devastated. She hopes her daughter will decide to return the children.

Officials say Camarena is possibly driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruz LT with Texas license plates FGJ6333.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Camarena or the children is asked to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 832-627-1138.

