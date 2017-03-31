AMBER Alert issued for children last seen in North Texas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Devonte McGee and Malakai Lara, who were last seen in Haskell, Texas on Friday.

The vehicle Texas officials are on the lookout for is a black, four-door 2007 Jeep Compass with Texas plates HBP 5873.

Active AMBER Alert for Malakai Lara and Devonte McGee. Last seen on 03/31/17 in Haskell TX in a Black 2007 Jeep Compass TX Plates HBP5873 pic.twitter.com/CwxT66Ilyz — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 31, 2017

McGee was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black Air Jordan shoes. The Texas Department of Public Safety has not provided any more information about Lara.

DPS is also looking for 26-year-old Cody McGee and 23-year-old Stephanie Wilson. McGee is described as standing at 5'6, black with brown eyes and black hair. Wilson is described as white/Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair.

For more details and pictures, see the AMBER Alert flyer below, or click here.

AMBER Alert flyer by kens5 on Scribd

© 2017 KENS-TV