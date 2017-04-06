Amber Alert activated for two babies abducted in Freeport

An amber alert has been activated for two children who are believed to be in grave or immediate danger, after being abducted in Freeport, Texas.

The Freeport Police Department is searching for 1 year old Dominic Smith, who has brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs 45 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts.

Police are also searching for 6-month-old Daniel Smith, who has brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs 30lbs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt orange stripes.

Officers are looking for 26-year-old Ryan Smith and 20-year-old Ashley Smith, who are suspected to be in connection with the children's abduction.

The suspects are driving a red, 1997 Jeep Cherokee, with a Texas license plate number of JFD8498.

If you have any information about the abdution, call the Freeport Police Department at (979) 239-1211

