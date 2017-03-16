Alleged kidnapping victim reunited with family following incident

BEAUMONT - A Southeast Texas family is breathing a sigh of relief, following the alleged kidnapping of a three-month-old who was found safe in a Beaumont neighborhood.

Beaumont Police confirm officers were working a possible kidnapping near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Avenue A around 2 a.m. Friday.





While details are limited, there are reports that a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a gas station -- with the three-month-old girl in the back seat -- and fled the scene.

Port Arthur Police believe the suspect abandoned the vehicle at a gas station in the 600 block of W. Gulfway Drive. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the information. There are reports the man took off on foot.

The baby was found in the 2800 block of Sarah Street in Beaumont, where she was checked out by emergency services before being reunited with family members.

12News has a call into Beaumont Police for information regarding the incident, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story, stay with 12News as more information becomes available.

