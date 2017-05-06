All but one incumbent keeps seat in Beaumont city council, mayoral race

BEAUMONT - Saturday's municipal elections resulted in little change in the City of Beaumont council chamber, as incumbents won all their seats back with the exception of one.

Mayor Becky Ames maintained the seat she has held since 2007, while "Get" Wright-Williams and WL Pate both won their at-large seats back.

The lone change came in Ward 1, where Virginia Jordan defeated incumbent Claude Guidroz. The remaining seats were uncontested.

