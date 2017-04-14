Alabama coach Saban releases statement on former WO-S HS player after he turns self in to deputies

Deionte Thompson

A former West Orange-Stark High School football player currently attending Alabama has turned himself in to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Deionte Thompson, 20, was named in a warrant from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office charging him with felony aggravated assault in relation to a fight over spring break at Crystal Beach.

Thompson is currently a red shirt freshman on the Alabama football team.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban released the following statement regarding Thompson's alleged involvement in an assault at the beach:

"We are still in the process of gathering all of the facts in Deionte's situation. He has been excused today to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter. Once we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward."

Authorities issued warrants against the 20-year-old Thompson and three others for felony aggravated assault. Thompson, Morris Joseph, Rufus Joseph and Daletredricc Wlfford are suspects in the March 18 incident in Crystal Beach.

The sheriff's office is investigating the assault of 18-year-old Noah Frillou, who was allegedly knocked unconscious, sustaining several broken bones in his face and a concussion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

From WVTM13

© 2017 KBMT-TV