Airlines encouraging customers to change travel plans

HOUSTON - Houston airports expect to stay open after Hurricane Harvey hits South Texas, but airlines are encouraging customers to change travel plans.

United, Southwest and American offered waivers for customers scheduled to fly to, from or through Houston and several other Texas cities Friday through Sunday. Delta's waiver of additional charges for changing plans runs through Saturday.

Bill Begley, a spokesman for Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports, says crews are clearing debris from drains and checking pump stations to prevent flooding.

Begley says the airports plan to stay open, but that could change based on what they hear from the airlines and federal aviation officials.

