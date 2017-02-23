KBMT
Close

Air Rescue transporting 'dismemberment' victim from Vidor

KBMT 12:00 PM. CST February 23, 2017

VIDOR - A person suffering from some type of dismemberment is being transported from Vidor via Air Rescue according to Acadian Ambulance.

12News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update as we receive more information.

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories