Air rescue responds to Orange motel for gunshot wound

KBMT 9:28 PM. CDT April 26, 2017

ORANGE - Orange Police are on the scene of a shooting at Executive Inn and Suites on 27th St at Eddleman Rd in Orange.

A spokesperson for Acadian Ambulance tells 12News an air rescue was initiated for a person with a gunshot wound. 

No word yet on any arrests or details related to the shooting.

12News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information when it becomes available. 

