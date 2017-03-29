Air rescue called to Hardin County accident

Major accident in Hardin County 3/29/2017 (D. Chillow)

Air rescue has been called to a major accident in Hardin County.

A dispatcher received a call around 8:20 a.m. from a driver reporting a head-on collision on FM 421 at Bonwell Loop in Hardin County. This is approximately five miles west of 69.

When crews arrived they found several people were trapped in the wreckage.

Sgt. Stephanie Davis with the Department of Public Safety said the accident has the roadway partially blocked. Sgt. Davis said drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

12News is awaiting more information from officials. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KBMT-TV