Air conditioner fire forces temporary closure of Snooper's Paradise in Groves

GROVES - Groves and Port Neches firefighters responded to a reported fire at Snooper's Paradise off Highway 73 late Thursday afternoon.

Five employees were inside the store and escaped with out injury when an air conditioning unit apparently caught fire.

The store closed for the rest of the day and will be closed Friday though 12News was told that although the roof was damaged no furniture was damaged.

