Aggie Band member killed in Hwy 21 crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A member of the Texas Aggie Band was killed in a crash on Sunday night.

20 year old Alex Jones, of San Antonio, died when his car crossed the center line on the 6200 block of West Highway 21, and hit a semi-truck just after 6:00 pm.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Commandant of Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, Jones was a junior Political Science major and active member of the Corps.

It is with extreme sadness that I confirm the death of Cadet Alexander Jones ’18, a member of the Corps of Cadets. Alex... Posted by Commandant, Corps of Cadets, Texas A&M University on Monday, February 20, 2017

The driver of the semi was taken to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan, and released. The Brazos County Sheriff's office is still investigating the case.

