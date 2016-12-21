Adopted 17-year-old to spend Christmas with new family

Nick and Maureen Handy are ready to celebrate Christmas with Nick as a larger family. WTSP photo

"It was one of the best days of my life," said Maureen Handy.

"If you were going to etch out what you wanted in a son you would be describing Nick," said Jim Handy.



You can see the light in Jim and Maureen Handy's eyes when talking about the love for their new son Nick.



"Of all the things I love about Nick it's got to be his heart," Jim said.



"His resilience his capacity to forgive and move forward, that he's a survivor," Maureen said.



Nick said, "It was a rough, rough start."



Nick never knew his biological parents and was first adopted when he was three.

"I said is this an illusion, is this real," Nick said.



Nick shared his extremely abusive situation.



"We have the cops showing up at the house investigating," said Nick.



As I listened my eyes began to tear up. I covered the arrest of his adoptive parents and I remember thinking my God the hell that poor child went through.



"The only thing I remember was waking up at a shelter," Nick said.



He would spend the next six Christmases with the other kids waiting for their chance to be loved.



Jim said, "He grew up in the adoption system and when he moved here had had given things that were precious to him he had given to the boys that were still there."



Nick said, "I love those guys in the group."



Meeting a handsome, articulate, 17-year-old man today brought my journalism career full circle.



"I know there is more to me because the things I've been through the things I've fought through and just stuck it out there has to be more to my heart there has to be something part of me that God gave me to be different," said Nick.



"It's a blessing he's a great kid," Jim said.



Today Nick and his mom and dad are getting ready for their first Christmas together.



"We're going to have fun it's going to be all about family," Jim said.



"It's going to be a dream come true because I am all about family," Maureen said.



"I tend to think of this Christmas like a Christmas miracle," said Nick.

Nick says home is where you're loved.

"He's my son and I love him and I can't imagine life without him," said Maureen.



"I'm staying here so basically yes. Until someone comes in here and takes me out I'm not leaving. No one is taking you away. And they better come in here with machine guns or something because I'm going to have one heck of a fight," said Nick.



It's OK Nick, you're home.



