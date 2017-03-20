Accident involving Tractor on highway 105 in Sour Lake

SOUR LAKE - First responders received a call about an accident on highway 105 just east of 326 at approximately 8:15 Monday evening.
Both lanes were shut down due to the accident but have since been re-opened. The accident occurred between a tractor and a white chrysler car.
The Chrysler had run off of the road into a fence nearby. The injuries are unknown at this time.
