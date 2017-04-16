Accident damages Galveston casino cruise ship

(Photo: KHOU)

The new casino cruise ship in Galveston had to cancel a cruise on Sunday after hitting a hidden buoy in the water.

Officials said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. About 100 passengers were on board the Jacks or Better (JOB) Casino day cruise.

The operator said nobody was injured and the ship was able to safely dock in the Galveston Yacht Basin.

The damages to the ship were minor.

"It suffered some minor cosmetic damage as it slid across the marker," wrote Rocky Herrin, the general manager of the ship.

This is the first accident for the casino cruise ship. It opened for the public just last month.

RELATED: New casino cruise ship opens in Galveston

The owners are working with the Coast Guard to make the hazard more visible.

© 2017 KHOU-TV