Abandoned house begins to lean toward neighboring home

City crews were called to the 300 block of 8th Street in Beaumont as a house scheduled for demolition began to lean toward a neighbor’s home Thursday morning.

The abandoned structure was built in 1931. The two-story house was scheduled to be demolished next week, but Thursday morning the city was notified that it had become dangerous to the next-door home.

A demolition crew was called to the scene after firefighters assessed the situation. The gas company was called around 8 a.m. to make sure there was no gas turned on to the structure

