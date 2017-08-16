KBMT
Abandoned home that burned had nefarious history

KBMT 7:29 AM. CDT August 16, 2017

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur firefighters never know what to expect when the alarm goes off.  Fire crews this morning responded to a fully engulfed house fire not knowing if someone was inside or if the house was empty.  Fortunately, the house was vacant.

A dispatcher got the call around 6 a.m.  The caller reported a house fire in the 4100 block of Ashland Drive. This is at the corner of Ashland and Lombardy Drives.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames and no injuries were reported.

A firefighter on the scene told 12News the house has been vacant for years and it was the scene of a deadly home invasion in 1998.  Murderer Eloy Chester was executed in 2013 for killing Willie Ryman III at the address.

As of 7 a.m. the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

