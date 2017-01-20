A message from Southeast Texas homeless to the President

BEAUMONT - While millions watched the presidential inauguration on television or on smart phones and other devices, but for a certain group of people living under Interstate 10, this simply wasn't possible.

“Our little radio, all it takes is a battery, we listened to it just to see what happens,” says Shawn Renecker, who has been homeless for over 7 years.

He’s part of a homeless community living under the bridges of I-10.

“A lot of people look at you and say, that guy must be a drug addict or alcoholic, but really I’m just stuck in a really rough spot in my life,” Renecker says.

He found himself a family and a home right under the interstate, their beds, pieces of cardboard and a couple of blankets.

On the radio, a speech was heard around the world, the inaugural address by the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

“I want him to keep his word of what he said in his inaugural speech, to create jobs for the little people, people like us living underneath this bridge,” says George Lelox, another homeless man living under I-10

Both George and Shawn have been homeless for over 7 years now, they are only 2 of the hundreds of thousands of homeless people across the country.

“He made a good speech but I hope he keeps his promises,” says Shawn.

Trump's promise of putting Americans first-- is one they hope will be fulfilled.

“Create jobs and put us to work,” says George.

“Now he's office and what he said today, he better back those words up,” he explains.

George hope he holds his honesty to the American people, the little people like him.

“We don't have nothing,” he says.

Although the group has lost their money and their home they say the last thing they'll ever lose is hope.

