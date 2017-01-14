95-year-old Beaumont woman re-lives civil rights movement at MLK parade

BEAUMONT - Quite an excitement along the streets in the south park area of Beaumont -- today hundreds of people lined up along the roads for the annual Martin Luther King parade.

“Now they have bands and things, but during that time they were marching, going over bridges getting beaten, bit by dogs and all that,” says 95-year-old Merley Rouse.

Quite a contrast in a march as she looks back at the time when she had to march for freedom, and now, a celebration is taking place honoring the birth of a man with a dream

Hundreds of Southeast Texans gather for the Dr. Martin Luther King parade.

“I cry every time I hear him speak,” says Merley.



She is 95 years old and seeing the excitement on the children’s faces brings back memories of when she marched for freedom.



“She's seen so much, so she's come from not being able to vote, paying poll takes to vote, to seeing changes of segregation and integration,” says Beaumont Mayor Pro Tem Robin Mouton.

And while Mereley watches the crowds, she keeps in mind the many long walks made to finally be allowed to celebrate like this.

“It made me feel good,” says Merley.

Now she keeps in mind the words Dr. King once said, "We must make the pledge that we shall march ahead."

Ms. Mereley says she hopes this excitement continues for many more years to come.

