9/11 survivor speaks to local first responders

BEAUMONT - Joe Torrillo is a survivor

”Yeah I had a very bad brain injury, a fractured skull, a piece of steel opened the whole back of my head,” explained Torillo. “My left arm was snapped in half. All of my ribs were broken. My neck and spine were crushed and I was bleeding internally. They didn't even know if I would live you know.”



The former New York City Fire Lieutenant, who survived not one, but both World Trade Center's collapsing on him during 9/11, spoke Tuesday at Duty Calls, an event honoring Beaumont’s first responders.



“The job is always the same,” said Torrillo. “You might not get the call volume that we get, but it's all the same instances that we do in New York City, and these firefighters and police officers, and ambulance crews all do the job as well as we do and I want them to know that and I really do believe it.”



And dozens of Southeast Texans taking a seat in the theater, wanted to show the first responders that they believe it too. The families saying thank you to those answering the call of duty and who vow to put citizen safety above their own.



“The vow you take is a serious vow,” said Torrillo. “And unfortunately anytime you answer a call for help, you're going to have to live up to that vow of protecting life and property.”



© 2017 KBMT-TV