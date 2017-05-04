90-year-old veteran set to graduate college

CHARLOTTE, NC -- A 90-year-old World War II veteran who lives in Charlotte is about to graduate college for the very first time.

Robert Winters has been taking classes at Central Piedmont Community College for years, and has now finally reached his dream of earning his diploma.

“This has been a long time coming,” Robert said. “I dropped out of high school -- World War II -- to join the Navy.”

He spent the next 25 years serving the United States, in World War II, Korea and Vietnam wars

"I've been around the world," he said.





But lately, all his time has been spent in the classroom; His wife Elizabeth by his side, for support.

“We worked hard,” Robert said. “We took a bunch of different classes.”

Last week, school officials told Robert they both had earned enough credits to graduate.

“I will probably get emotional,” Robert said. “I mean I have feelings, I can tear up just like anyone else.”

A man who crossed the world, who fought our nation’s greatest battles, is ready now to cross the stage -- this time with a cap and gown.

“This means an awful lot to me,” he said. “If I can do it anyone can!”

Robert says he can’t wait for this 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, to see him graduate May 18.



