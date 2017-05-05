84-year-old Beaumont woman burned on face, arm in kitchen fire

BEAUMONT - An 84-year-old Beaumont woman was burned in a stove top fire Friday afternoon.

From the Beaumont Fire Department...

At 12:46 this afternoon, Beaumont Fire Rescue units responded to a fire alarm at Baten Arms Apartments, 4340 Westridge.

When firefighters arrived, they found there had been a small fire on the stove top in one apartment.

A single sprinkler head had activated and extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.

The occupant of the apartment, an 84 year old female, was burned when the fire ignited.

She received 1st and 2nd degree burns to her face and one arm.

She was able to escape the apartment as the sprinkler system extinguished the fire.

The fire was contained to the stove top and no other residents were injured.

Beaumont EMS treated the victim and transported her to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

