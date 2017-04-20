81 year-old Lumberton woman killed in head-on Highway 69 wreck in Lumberton

LUMBERTON - An elderly Lumberton woman was killed in a head-on wreck Thursday afternoon in Lumberton.

Betty Nichols, 81, was killed in the wreck on Highway 69 near West Chance Road according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

A truck driven by a 75 year-old Warren man crossed the center line and hit Nichols' car head-on according to Sullins.

Police do not know why the Warren man, who is in critical condition, lost control and crossed the line according to Sullins.

