80,000 Entergy customers without power in wake of Harvey

Hurricane Harvey has left 80,000 Entergy customers without power.

Kacee Kirshvink with Entergy says they have a crew of 2,000+ employees working to get services restored.

According to the Entergy website, these are the following known outage areas. Check your specific area here.

Orange

The Orange area currently has over 29,000 customers without power and is the most heavily impacted area in the Entergy service territory. Overnight damage to this area is extensive and scouts will be assessing outages as soon as it is safe to do so. More detailed updates will be provided as they are available.

Port Arthur

There are currently 6,927 customers without power in the Port Arthur and Mid-County areas. Overnight damage to this area is extensive and workers continue to deal with heavy rain while restoring power around the area. The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is currently without power and will be a priority to be restored today. The Taylor Landing area is inaccessible due to water covering Hwy 73 and Sabine Pass is still not reachable due to high water. Scouts will assess the damage today and workers will be restoring power in Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, Port Neches and Port Acres as it is safe to do so.

Silsbee, Woodville

Currently there are 10,636 customers without power in the Silsbee and Woodville areas. In Silsbee, there are 16 workers ready to assist with restoration efforts, but due to flooding, scouts are not able to assess damages in Silsbee or Lumberton at this time.

In Kountze there are many trees that have fallen onto power lines along Highway 69, mainly by Hardin County Tractor. In Woodville, there are 20 workers ready to assist with restoration efforts once it is safe to do so. The City of Spurger has trees down and damaged equipment along FM 1013. The city of Chester has 171 customers without power that we are unable to restore at this time, due to a large tree that has fallen on power lines in a fast-moving creek.

Winnie

There are currently 5,706 customers without power in the Winnie area. The Arboretum Nursing Home was restored and today workers will be working to restore the damaged transmission line from Winnie to Anahuac and repairs will be underway in Hamshire, Winnie, Anahuac, and the Bolivar area. Flooding is having an impact on restoration efforts with many areas inaccessible due to the high water, including Boondock, Cottonwood, Oilfield, County Road 1051, and Brush Island. Restoration will continue in those areas as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Woodlands

There are 1,013 customers currently without power in The Woodlands and South Montgomery County Area. Many areas are still inaccessible due to flooding, including River Road, and Forest Hills off 242 and 45, as well as parts in The Woodlands south, off Grogan’s Point, Trace Creek and Tanglebrush. There are 490 customers without power in Gleneagles and crews are currently in the field assessing this outage. There were 66 customers who lost power off Robinson Road, near Darby Loop and workers are en route to asses. There are around 80 customers without power in Grogan’s Point and workers cannot access the area to fully assess the damage at this time.

Power was restored to 800 customers in Harpers Landing with approximately 104 customers still without power around Forest Hills due to flooding. Power was also restored to 27 customers in Sleep Hollow, 177 customers in Oak Pass and 50 customers in the Trace Creek area, off Dara Beth Ct.

Today’s focus will be placed on restoration where access is possible; scouts patrolling areas for receding water. Damage in the areas includes broken poles, flooded and damaged transformers, wires down and trees on power lines. Additional focus today is on assessing incoming reported power outages in surrounding area, again where access is possible, including South Conroe and The Woodlands.

