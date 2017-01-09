78-year-old man shoots, kills alleged robber outside home

HOUSTON – Houston Police say an alleged robber is dead after he was shot by a homeowner on the north side early Monday.

Just before 6 a.m. police responded to the 4200 block of N. Main where a 78-year-old man said he was walking outside his home when he was approached by a suspect who tried to rob him. The homeowner shot the suspect, who police say then fled to 1600 block of Collingsworth.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is underway at this time.

