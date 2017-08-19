KBMT
74-year-old stabbed to death in Orange

KBMT 11:10 AM. CDT August 19, 2017

ORANGE - An elderly man was found mortally wounded Friday evening at an apartment complex in Orange.

A spokesperson for the Orange Police Department said the man was found around 8:30 p.m. at the Alexander Homes Apartments located at 2049 4th Street.

Medics with the Orange Fire Department treated him before he was rushed to a hospital in Beaumont. 

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, police have not released the name of the victim or announced a motive.

