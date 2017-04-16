7-year-old boy drowns at Collier's Ferry Park in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police Department received a call about a drowning at approximately 3:21 Sunday evening at Collier's Ferry Park on Pine street. The park is located on the Neches River.

The boy was playing along the edge of one of the docks when he fell into the water according to Police. The kids had just finished an Easter egg hunt and were playing with squirt guns when the 7-year-old boy was shot in the eye with a squirt gun and fell off of the dock, according to witnesses.

The 7-year-old boy did not know how to swim according to police.

Dive teams were called out to the scene to search for the young boy. Beaumont fire rescue, Beaumont Police, and Texas Game Wardens assisted in the search.

Beaumont Police stated that the dive team searched for the boy for 50 minutes before the body was found near the dock.

The parents were at the park at the time of the incident but the exact location is unknown according to Beaumont Police.

