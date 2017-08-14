3-year-old boy recovering after contracting flesh eating bacteria at Lake Sam Rayburn

(Photo: Aldrich, Sheri, KBMT)

LAKE SAM RAYBURN - A -3-year-old Lufkin boy is recovering after being infected with a flesh eating bacteria at Lake Sam Rayburn last month.

Layne Custer started complaining before he went to bed that night about several bumps that were developing on his back.

The boy started experiencing pain by the next morning according to Samantha Lane, his aunt.

His sores started spreading to his bottom, his arm, and even stomach, the day after he went for a swim at the Cassels-Boykin Park in Zavalla, according Lane.

“He kept complaining about the spots on his back, that they were hurting and the next morning he was in a lot of pain and sores were all over him” stated his Lane.

Lane had gone to several doctors before he was property diagnosed. The symptoms included fever, loss of tissue, and painful rash.

Flesh eating Staph is a painful bacterial skin infection that can spread all over the body and the bacteria kills soft tissue, according to the CDC.

The boy is currently taking antibiotics but is still experiencing pain.

The park director stated that he is not investigating the water for these issues and neither is TCEQ.

12News attempted to contact Angelina County-Cities health district to find out how this affects the lake but hasn’t heard back.

