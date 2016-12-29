Mom killed after falling off chairlift with two daughters

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

GRAND COUNTY - A mother is dead after she and her two daughters fell off a chairlift at Granby Ranch ski area on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the mother, a 40-year-old woman from San Antonio, Texas, fell off the Quickdraw Lift around 9:30 a.m. when it was halfway up the slope. Her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, also fell. Both were injured, but one has been released from the hospital.

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

Firefighters did not say how they fell, or if suspicious circumstances were involved.

RELATED: Fatal falls from chair lifts are rare in U.S.

Names are not being released at this time.

Granby Ranch is located approximately 20 miles west of Winter Park.

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

Copyright 2016 KUSA