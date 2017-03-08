24 year-old Orange man treated, released after Wednesday shooting

ORANGE - Police in Orange are investigating a mid-day Wednesday shooting.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Rein Avenue near North 10th street after receiving a report that a man had been shot just after noon according to Captain Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department.

When officers arrived they found Centarius Chavis, 24, with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder on the ground near an open door Enmon said.

Chavis, who was awake and responsive when he was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, was treated and released Enmon said in a press release.

Officers did receive names of a few persons of interest and are looking for them now he said.

Officers did not have any information on a motive though Enmon said that there had been a disturbance art the location earlier this week.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with information call the City of Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or the detective division at 409-883-1095 the release said.

