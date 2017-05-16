23-year-old Port Arthur man shot to death by father Monday night

Lam Xuan Vo, 45 Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A Port Arthur man is in jail for allegedly shooting his son to death Monday night in Port Arthur.

Peter Tran, of Port Arthur, was shot to death by his father, Lam Xuan Vo, 45, late Monday night according to a spokesperson for the City of Port Arthur.

A police department news release says Tran was 28, but his girlfriend told 12News he was 23.

Jason Tran and his son. Photo provided by Tran's girlfriend

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Woodrow Drive according to police.

Tran was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jefferson County Pct. 8 Justice of the Peace Judge Tom Gillam.

Vo is currently awaiting arraignment on a murder charge in the Jefferson Correctional Center where where his bond has been set at $500,000 according to a jailer.

