National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

BEAUMONT - National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is coming around again, serving as an opportunity for people to safely destroy expired, unused or unwanted medication.

The next such day will be April 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the April 2016 drug take-back, the DEA reported collecting around 447 tons of unwanted medicines, nearly 40 tons of which came from collection sites in Texas.

The following locations in the Southeast Texas area are among the 5,000 collection sites around the country that will be accepting drop-offs:

Rogers Park 1455 Dowlen Road, Beaumont

Lumberton Police Department 120 East Chance Road

Lamar University Police Department 211 Red Bird Lane

Silsbee Police Department 1104 North 5th St

Sour Lake Police Department 625 Highway 105

Orange Police Department 201 8th St

Port Arthur Police Department 645 4th St.

Liberty Police Department 1906 Lakeland Drive

Cleveland Police Department 226 Peach St.

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office 321 East Plaquemine St. Jennings, La

DeRidder Police Department 200 South Jefferson Street, Deridder, La

Not see a site close to you? TAP HERE for more information from the DEA. Click on the “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” icon and enter your zip code in the search window.

