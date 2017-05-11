20 historic businesses honored at Beaumont Main Street anniversary

BEAUMONT - Downtown Beaumont was the talk of the night at the Event Centre Thursday. City leaders and other Southeast Texans came to honor businesses that were established more than a century ago.

Now, also celebrating what’s to come.

“I see new generations coming in here, the skate park, the beautiful center that we have, the development effort the city has put into this and it’s just almost ready to pop!” said Jim Broussard.

Broussard’s family business was founded in Downtown in 1889. One of the twenty historic businesses awarded the Texas Treasure Business Awards.

Texas Historical Commission President & CEO, Mr. John L. Nau, III, presented the awards on Thursday.

“We are very honored. We are in our fifth generation and we know so many other recipients that our families for generations have been friends.” Broussard said.

The talk of making changes to Downtown Beaumont has been in the works for some time according to city officials.

Projects like building a splash pad, a food truck area, and improvements to Riverfront Park.

Currently, the new Best Years Center is being built next to the Event Centre.

“Beaumont Main Street is an independent non-profit organization and the city supports us tremendously! We work with them quite a bit in trying to plan for downtown and bring success to Downtown Beaumont.” said Reagan Rothenberger, Director of Development at Beaumont Main Street.

Rothenberger told 12News the organization is trying to talk to developers about bringing a brewery to Downtown Beaumont in the future.

