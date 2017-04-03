KBMT
Close

2-year-old boy dies after shooting himself

A 2-year-old boy has passed away after accidentally shooting himself in the face.

KIII STAFF , KIII 8:07 AM. CDT April 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 2-year-old boy has passed away after accidentally shooting himself in the face. His family has confirmed his identity as Ryan Morales. While police continue their investigation, neighbors are speaking out. 
 
Our Briana Whiney has the story. 
 
The family has set up a go-fund-me account to pay for funeral expenses. You can donate by clicking here
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories