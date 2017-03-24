2 killed, students injured in major wreck involving Mt. Pleasant ISD school bus

TITUS COUNTY - Two people were killed and 18 students transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a Mt. Pleasant Independent School District bus carrying a boys track team late Thursday night..

The bus was traveling southbound along Highway 271, about 10 miles north of Mt. Pleasant and one mile south of Talco, when an 18-wheeler truck traveling northbound swerved across the highway and hit the bus at about 10:45 p.m., said Judd Marshall, superintendent with the Mt. Pleasant Independent School District.

An assistant coach for a girls track team in Mt. Pleasant ISD was driving a car behind the bus that was also struck during the collision. Authorities say she was one of the two killed in the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler was also killed.

Eighteen students were transported to the hospital. At least one of the students was reported to have serious injuries.

The boys track team assistant coach was driving the bus at the time. He's listed in critical condition.

All lanes on Highway 271 are open right now.