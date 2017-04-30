19-year-old Silsbee woman dies in rollover crash

PolkCountyToday.com

SILSBEE - A 19-year-old woman from Silsbee was killed in a rollover accident in Polk County at approximately 1:30p.m Friday afternoon.

19-year-old Dakota Renee Goss of Silsbee was traveling Westbound on FM-943 when her pickup left the pavement to the right, according to PolkCountyToday.com.

The site confirmed with Department of Transportation that Goss steered her pickup back onto the pavement, but lost control and left the pavement to the right again and rolled. Goss was ejected from her vehicle during the rollover.

The pickup came to a rest upside down at the edge of the woods. Americare Ambulance arrived on scene shortly after the incident. Goss was transported by ambulance to a landing zone where a medical helicopter transported her from the scene.

Goss died from her injuries a short time later. Goss’ ejection from the vehicle during the rollover has led accident investigators to believe that Goss was not wearing a seatbelt.

Goss was a student at Sam Houston State University.





