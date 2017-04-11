18 wheeler fire shuts down westbound IH-10 in Orange County

Photo/Kourtni Traweek Neff

VIDOR - An 18 wheeler fire along the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County has shut down the westbound lanes.

Firefighters with Orange County Emergency Services District One are fighting the fire which has backed up traffic almost six miles from near the Evangline Rd/FM 1132 exit number 864 toward Highway 62.

This is the third truck along the interstate in Vidor within the last two weeks according to the Vidor Police Department.

