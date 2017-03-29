18- Wheeler catches fire after crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County

Crews are working to clear an 18-wheeler that caught fire after crashing on Interstate 10 East in Orange County.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an 18-wheeler on fire along Interstate 10 East near State Highway 12, shortly after 6:00a.m.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation eastbound lanes may be closed for a while as crews clean up leaked fuel.

Officers tell 12News the driver appears to have fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed into a wall.

The truck driver was taken to Southeast Texas Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for smoke inhalation.

