(Photo: Houston SPCA)

The Houston SPCA has rescued more than 150 animals from a supposed animal rescue facility in Dayton, Texas, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received reports of animal cruelty at the 20-acre, Puppy-Dogs-R-Us shelter. On Wednesday, the Houston SPCA led efforts in rescuing and proving medical care to dogs, cats and a horse at the shelter.

The animals were discovered living in filthy conditions, deputies said. The animals were living among their own waste and suffering from various conditions of neglect.

Some of the animals were found in wire crates stacked on top of each other in a dark, dingy shed. Others were found inside structures on the outskirts of the property without food, clean water, or care.

(Photo: Houston SPCA)

“What we found today at this facility is unacceptable,” said Tara Yurkshat, vice president of animal welfare, Houston SPCA. “We have a large team of Houston SPCA responders on the ground to rescue these neglected animals who have clearly suffered by not receiving adequate care. We hope we are awarded custody so we can continue their journey towards health, happiness and finding them new homes.”

The Houston SPCA is the largest non-profit, animal protection organization and shelter in the region with a highly-trained animal cruelty investigation team, which responds to more than 7,000 cases of cruelty, abuse and neglect each year.